Diamond Platnumz sees my daughter Zuchu as his sister, says Khadija Kopa

By Hussein Kiganda

Taarab singer Khadija Kopa has dismissed romance rumours between Wasafi record label boss Diamond Platnumz and her daughter, Zuchu, after the two went on a vacation on Christmas Day.

In an interview with a local TV in Tanzania, the mother of the Sukari hitmaker said when she heard the rumours, she asked her daughter about them and she said they were not dating.

“She said Diamond respects me, so much so he has never made any romantic move towards her,” Kopa said.

She further revealed that she has known Diamond long before Zuchu joined Wasafi. For this, she claims the Jeje crooner sees her daughter as his sister.

“Diamond sees me as his mother because I met him long before my daughter went to Wasafi, so he takes her as his sister,” Kopa said.

Diamond has been in relationships with the likes of Zari Hassan, Hamisa Mobetto and Tanasha Donna.