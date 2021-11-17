Skip to content Skip to footer

Diamond Platnumz’s brother posts video suggesting singer, Zuchu got married

5 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

For the past couple of months, singer Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu have spent time warding off suggestions that they are dating.

Rumour abound that they have been dating since December 2021 with their respective families weighing in on the rumour. – Diamond’s mum is against the marriage while Zuchu’s mother has kept on giving mixed signals.

However, Diamond’s brother DJ Rommy has thrown a spanner in the works. On February 1, 2022 he shared a video of Diamond and Zuchu dressed in Islamic garb worn during weddings, making their way to a big tent full of people; women seated on one side and men on the side.   Zuchu and Diamond looked happy and danced to Taarab tunes before guests.  “What’s currently happening in Madale. My younger brother Nasibu you can now settle down. Get a baby and name him after me,” Rommy captioned the video

Diamond and his WCB Wasafi signee have been dating since December 2021, and it seems they decided to formalize their relationship.

