Diamond scheming for Wiz Khalifa, Snoop collabo

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz hasn’t left the US since he checked in for the BET Awards two weeks ago. However, his antics have ignited claims he made last year that his collaboration with Nigerian singer, Davido titled ‘Number one’ nearly left him broke and choking on loans.

This is because photos have emerged first of him with rapper Wiz Khalifa and later Snoop Dogg.

He was seen with the former seemingly having established a rapport, hanging out like old friends and playing a game of pool. They also hit studio, a clear sign they are up to some projects.

Now he is busy with Snoop Dogg also chilling out in studio like old friends.

On Monday, July 7, 2012, he shared a photo of them in studio. Tanzanian MP, Babu Tlale, his former manager was also present. According to Diamond, he is learning a lot from the music greats.

His escapades in the US have also excited Kenyans who took to social media to troll him wondering why he kept shaking his head in agreement while listening to Snoop Dogg wondering if he was really following.

Diamond also got to hang out with super producer, Swizz Beats and rapper, Busta Rhymes.