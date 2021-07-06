Diamond’s ex, Sepetu misses ‘falling in love’

By Ahmad Muto

Former Miss Tanzania and singer Diamond Platnumz’s ex Wema Sepetu has revealed that she misses falling in love. She made the revelation via Instagram where she shared a video dancing to Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage’s latest song, Somebody’s son released this week.

In her caption, she said she is easy to love and hopes to find love soon.

“Somebody’s son is going to love me so hard one day. I do not think I am difficult to love. I truly miss falling in love, but I am not complaining because I am happy,” she captioned.

Sepetu and Diamond broke up in 2014 after over two years of dating, but she remained one of the singer’s mother’s favourites. Mama Dangote last month claimed Sepetu was the person her son was thinking about when he wrote his latest song, Naanzaje.

In November 2020, Sepetu said Diamond’s relationship with socialite Zari Hassan tortured her for a year after receiving news that Zari was pregnant after just months. She said she saw Zari living a life that was meant for her.