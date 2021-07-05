Diamond’s Kenyan baby mama loses YouTube channel

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s Kenyan baby mama, singer Tanasha Donna, has lost her YouTube channel. A quick search brings nothing and she has confirmed the suspension.

According to her, after hackers tried to take control of it and change her profile, the video streaming platform decided to take it down.

However, she has revealed to her fans via her Instagram stories that she is working very hard to have it restored.

“We are working on getting back my YouTube ASAP. Someone tried to hack it so YouTube suspended the channel, however, it is being resolved as we speak.”

It is now three days since she said “soon”, but the channel is yet to be restored.

Diamond Platnumz hooked up Tanasha Donna after he broke up with Zari and fathered a son with her. However, throughout the relationship, her and Zari kept taking swipes at each other. Zari called them two idiots in 2019. Donna fired a salvo saying she can never disrespect a woman she has never met.

In 2020, she asked Zari that they unite Diamond’s children – hers, Zari’s and Tanzania’s Hamisa Mobetto’s – to which Zari agreed during an interview, but it is yet to happen.