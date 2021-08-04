Diaspora based musician Ang3lina to quit music

By Paul Waiswa

After years of hustle and failing to see her music calendar yielding the best out her career for over eight years, diaspora based female musician Ang3lina ( Angela Nabuufu) is at the peak of averting her potentials just to find luck in other ventures than music.

The singer who is based in the UK has announced on Twitter that she will stop singing in 2022. “Next year will be my last year in music. Your girl venturing into other things. That’s why i deffo wanna make sure this project i release is the best thing i ever put out. Good music that will play for a lifetime”, she posted.

Ang3lina however deleted the tweet hours later. She is the singer behind songs like Ghetto, fantasize drum drum and among others.