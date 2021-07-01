Did Diamond force Spice Diana into a non-disclosure agreement?

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Spice Diana is going in circles about her music collaboration with Tanzanian sensational singer Zuchu. It has been reported that when she visited Tanzania months ago, she didn’t only work with Mbosso, but managed to find time to work with the WCB label flagship artiste.

However, she has made it a point to evade the issue every time it comes up, which is typical of her character. Her face dims before she wades out of it claiming she has worked with a number of artistes from Kenya, Cameroon, Ghana and Nigeria. The Zuchu collabo is not a topic she is comfortable with.

Over two months ago, her collaboration with Mbosso titled ‘Yes’ was released and it made one million views in three weeks. While in Tanzania, she met the WCB boss Diamond Platnumz and was hosted on their radio, Wasafi.

Zuchu is arguably the hottest female artiste in East Africa at the moment having made 100,000 subscribers on YouTube – earning herself a plaque – just a week after Diamond unveiled her.