Did Sheebah really quit Team No Sleep?

By Kampala Sun writer

Reports circulating across the gossip corridors recently revealed how Sheebah Karungi had thrown in the towel at Jeff Kiwa’s Team No Sleep (TNS).

Renowned media personality Jenkins Mukasa broke the news as he revealed how the TNS was looking for a new artiste to replace Sheebah.

Jenkins further said that she is currently being managed by someone else who has been handling her bookings at TNS.

Well, on account of her visit to Mbarara on Wednesday to perform at the Nile Special “Unmatched in Gold” campaign at Vision Empire, Sheebah is very much under the wings of Jeff Kiwa.

She made a grand entrance to the venue in a Team No Sleep (TNS) van owned by Jeff Kiwa. Her minders on the evening were from Team No Sleep

By the time Sheebah Karungi made it on stage to perform, her minders, dressed in black tee-shirts made sure she was accorded a diva status. They were at her beck and call handing her sweat towels and water.

Later, when she was asked about leaving Team No Sleep under Jeff Kiwa, she dodged the question and sarcastically asked: “Did you or did you not enjoy my performance?”