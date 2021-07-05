Dirty Money! Naira Ali blasts artists who pay media for airplay

By Kampala Sun writer

Singer Naira Ali is livid. She is bothered that a lot of dirty money is exchanging hands. This is in turn has bought airplay for some artistes who lack an iota of talent.

The singer is mad that airplay is being bought lately. Without mentioning names, she says there is a crop of artistes who have put presenters on their payroll for airplay. This, she reasons, has created a lopsided ground.

In a tweet that has gone viral, Naira Ali accuses a particular artiste for always paying radio and TV presenters to have her songs put on different countdowns and to praise her.

She stresses that the unnamed singer also pays bloggers to post about her and also generates YouTube views monetarily only to later claim that she is the best. Below is her rant:

You pay for your song to get on countdowns, pay presenters to praise you, you exercise pay per play for your songs, you pay bloggers to praise you, you boost your social media for following, you generate YouTube views monitorily (sic), almost every media person is on your payroll, you surbotage (sic) other artists music playing and there’s absolutely nowhere your music goes deliberately if not paid for and then you claim you’re the best. Amazing!

Interestingly, the “Sinze” singer who is based in the US recently opened opened up about how her naivety cost her Shs500m because she didn’t understand digital space.

“For the five years I have been doing music, someone has been reaping off my sweat. I was told by my lawyers that whoever has been in control of my music online took Shs500m all in the name of uploading my music,” Naira Ali said.

She only realised this recently while in the US and from the experience, she has decided to reorganise her music.