Dissident Kakwenza kicks off sh40m fundraiser for sureties

By Kampala Sun writer

With the noose tightening on dissident writer Kakwenza Rukirabasaija’s sureties, he has kicked off an online fundraiser to raise sh40m.

The development comes after Kakwenza’s four sureties were summoned to court to explain why they are unable to produce him in court.

The four sureties in question are National Unity Platform Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya, lawyer Julius Galisonga, Annah Ashaba, a teacher at Kololo SS and Job Kiija.

According to a missive from the chief magistrate, Douglas Singiza, the sureties are threatened with either police arrest, detention, or paying a monetary fine of Sh10 million each if they do not produce the acerbic tongued novelist believed to be in Germany.

The notice to the sureties reads that they are summoned to appear today before his worship Dr. Singiza Douglas, chief magistrate at Chief Magistrate’s Court of Kampala at Buganda Road.

However, Kakwenza is not about to back down as he has started a fundraiser to raise Shs40 million, Sh10m for each of his four sureties.

Kakwenza has started his fundraising drive on social media, asking 5,000 people to contribute Sh8,000 to an MTN number he listed on his socials.

“My friends who stood surety for me owe court 40m because I fled the country for my life. It’s now incumbent on me now to raise the money and pay court–in respect of summons–but I’m broke as a mouse. I’m looking for 5,000 people who can manage to send UGX8,000 to MTN +256785367367 registered as Kakwenza Rukirabashaija. If you aren’t into it, just pass like a Haji by the pork joint. Thank you,” he posted.

According to Kakwenza’s lawyer Eron Kiiza, the writer fled the country in fear of further torture and in the quest for effective medication and to also flee the “oppressive criminal justice system”.