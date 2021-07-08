Dixon Bond Okello ‘bags La Liga job’

By Julius Senyimba

Many lifetime achievements start as mere rumours but eventually grow into reality. This is what is in Ugandan events manager and safety expert Dixon ‘Bond’ Okello’s world.

The Confederation of African Football Safety and Security Officer Award winner for 2020 in Douala, Cameroon is in line for a lucrative deal in manning La Liga, the Spanish football league crowd this forthcoming season.

“Finally, after the Covid-19 Crisis, I would like to announce that the Warlord, is finally joining La Liga (Spain) 2021-2022.To all Fitina people, thanks for keeping me in your prayers. In God,I always trust,” the warlord disclosed.

Efforts to confirm this claim from the former musical events crowd controller are still ongoing, but for now, kindly consider this as rumour with light at the end of the tunnel.