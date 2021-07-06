DJ Bush Baby undergoes successful surgery

By Paul Waiswa

Veteran Radio and TV personality, DJ Bush Baby (Michael Owori) has a new lease of life after he underwent a successful surgery.

Bush Baby was involved in an accident back in April and after further consultation with his doctors, the results indicated that he injured some of his internal organs that required surgery.

He took to social media to implore friends and well-wishers to contribute towards his surgery bill which amounted to sh15m. Among those who came to his aid was Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Following the surgery on July 14, at URO Care hospital in Kampala, Bush Baby took to social media to update fans and well-wishers on his health condition.

“I am feeling better. I still have two catheters inserted in my belly and pubic area. The tubes will be removed after three weeks of review,” Bush Baby said.

Bush Baby said that he was discharged from hospital on Friday July 16, 2021 after surgeons had confirmed that the procedure was a success.

The groups that Bush Baby thanked for their contributions include; URO Care Hospital, friends, The Performance Arta Sector, his wife who he says has been by his side through it all, Fun Cycling Uganda, SFC, UPDF, IPP Media/EATV Tanzania, Next Media Services, Vision Group, STV, Rugyeyo Farm, Diaspora Ugandan Community, Nation Media, family, Kiswa primary school obs and ogs, Gombe SS obs and ogs, Bugolobi Nyumbani, former workmates and other anonymous individuals that offered comfort and welfare.

Bush Baby said that he has a series of physiotherapy sessions lined up in coming days, that will attend to his pelvic fracture but reckoned that he is in generally ‘high spirits’ and looking forward to full recovery.