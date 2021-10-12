DJ Obama, EeZzy hype Gulu movie premiere

By Arnest Tumwesige

It was an extraordinary day in Gulu City on Saturday evening as all roads led to Bomah Hotel for a movie premiere. Even the drizzle did not deter those who wanted to have a first glance of the movie titled City of Destiny.

A red carpet welcome, photo moments and live performances by traditional dancers, as well as North Hood Production Band and local artistes characterised the premiere.

MC Wakabi’s jokes kept the revellers smiling. The self-proclaimed best MC and probably one of the tallest in the land of odii kept the enthusiastic thrillers wanting more till it was time to begin the screening. The venue was fully packed.

Another rare moment that caught viewers’ attention was a young DJ, who introduced himself as Obama. The eight-year-old’s disk spinning skills set the pace for the next performance.

When Acholi’s best, EeZzy the Tumbiza Sound singer, stepped on the stage, he nailed his performance. Some of the guests stood up as they sang along and screamed with excitement. EeZzy took this moment to thank his sister Robby for bringing him up and also nurturing his talent.

The premiere was attended by deputy resident city commissioner Francis Rwotolonyo, Aswa County MP Simon Wokorach and James Onono Ojok, the assistant public relations officer of Gulu University, among other dignitaries.

Wokorach commended Stephen Kilama Ojara, the executive producer, for the initiative and noted that with financial support, a lot more can be achieved to showcase the region’s potential.

“We shot this movie during the hard time of the COVID-19 lockdown, where accessing some places was very hard due to the inter-district movement ban,” Kilama said.

With most of the actors and actresses being students, Kilama was happy to note that the venture provided a platform for the young people.

The movie lasted one hour and 20 minutes. The second and third parts are yet to be produced.