Bukedde’s Ssuuna Ben to perform at Fireboy concert

By Kampala Sun Writer

Bukedde’s Ssuuna Ben is set to rub shoulders with Nigerian superstar and Guinness Pan African Black Shines Brightest influencer Fireboy at his maiden concert slated for Saturday, April 30, at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

A mechanic by profession, Ssunna Ben is a famous Munamasaka, media personality and radio DJ who garnered a lot of interest in the country’s social circles after his style of mixing songs with a faster BPM (Beats Per Minute) that he calls ‘Ebiyanyayanya’ propelled him to popularity.

Bukedde’s Ssunna is a man whose audience is completely different from that of Fireboy, and one might wonder what that dynamic will look like.

Ssuuna was added on the performance list when the “uptown” crowd on Twitter asked that they want to see him perform.

Following the Twitter buzz, event organiser Malembe Lifestyle reached out to him, a deal was closed and they made it official with a poster.

Speaking about Ssuuna’s addition to the lineup, Keith Ashaba from Malembe spoke about Ssuuna’s genius in engaging with revellers and the universal appeal that music has.

“Music is a universal language that can and should be enjoyed by everyone and Ssunna Ben gives that to his fans, so he is more than welcome, to take part in the show come Saturday,” he said.

The certified Muna Buddu will be performing alongside some of Uganda’s biggest DJs and artistes like Sheebah and Navio.

Advance tickets to the show go for sh40,000 for regular and sh85,000 for VIP on Quicket.

The cover charge at the concert will be sh70,000 for regular and sh120,000 for VIP.