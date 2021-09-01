DJ Xzyl hitched to mzungu boyfriend



By Ahmad Muto

City media personality and Disc Jockey, Xzyl got married over the weekend to her boyfriend Pera Neubert. She took to Twitter to announce she had finally dropped the ‘single’ status for ‘married’.

“Out with the single life, in with the wife life.” On Instagram, she posted a photo with her husband, mocking those she knew would comment ‘It will end I tears’ by captioning it; “We are more than happy to confess that it has ended in tears of joy.”

Real name Francesca Nyakaisiki, she is a DJ and presenter with Sanyu FM. In 2018, she said in an interview that she was unlucky in love because people thought she was taken yet she was single and it was not easy to find ‘your own’ man. She also revealed she liked working with older people and foreigners. She reasoned that young people are too loud and judgemental as opposed to the foreigners who do not live within the city.

She has kept facts about her husband a top secret, not revealing much about him. Well, even photos of them together are non-existent on social media besides the ones she shared over the weekend. That aside, she was showered with congratulatory messages from fellow DJs, artistes and fans.