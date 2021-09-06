Do not fix broken men – Zari to women

By Ahmad Muto

South Africa based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has advised women against the idea of dating broken men with the hope of fixing them in the course of the relationship.

According to her, women should save their energy because they might be struggling with the job of fixing an emotional wreck of a man that other women are also struggling to fix.

She added that this is one task that does not require tolerance, but common sense to know it is not worthy of their energy.

“He is just broken, I think I can fix him’. Sister, he has got eight other women trying to fix him. Do not be part of the construction crew. Some situations do not require faith, hope or patience, but common sense.”

Zari broke up with Diamond two years ago after having their second child Nilan, Tiffah’s follower. Each accused the other of infidelity. However, Diamond later while having an interview on Wasafi Radio, in Tanzania, revealed that the reason he cheated on Zari was that she was having an affair with Peter Okoye, one half of the former Nigerian music duo P Square.