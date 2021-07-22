“Does Salim Saleh rule Uganda’s music industry?” Miria Matembe asks

By Joan Murungi

Since last week, discussions about how Ugandan musicians have turned into beggars have been all the rage.

This comes after a number of musicians including Fefe Busi, Pallaso, Chameleone, King Michael, Cindy, Ronald Mayinja, Weasal, Ragga Dee and others traveled to Gulu, to meet General Salim Saleh.

According to singer Fefe Busi, their appointment with Saleh was aimed at discussing issues that are affecting the entertainment industry.

Others wanted General Salim Saleh to relive them from poverty. They wanted to start over again since Covid 19 hit the entertainment industry so hard.

When this landed Miria Matembe’s ears, the former minister was shocked. She asked what Saleh has to do with Uganda’s entertainment industry.

“They went to Guluuu… to do what? Does Salim Saleh rule this country? Does he rule the music industry? Do not even tell me about that. I do not want to even talk about that,” the former minister for Ethics said as she stormed off.

Meanwhile, Saleh promised the music industry a covid 19 relief package worth billions of shillings.