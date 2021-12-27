Skip to content Skip to footer

Don Zella’s American hubby passes on

7 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Socialite Sheila Nadege popularly known as Don Zella is bereaved.  She has announced how the father of her children breathed his last on Sunday morning in Abu Dhabi.

With deep sorrow I announce the death of my husband Mr James who passed away today morning in Abu Dhabi al rahba hospital. Great man and loving father . May his soul rest in peace. Me and my children are going through a hard time right now,” Don Zella posted on her Facebook page

On 1st February, 2022 the socialite shared an update on her ailing hubby through social media where she posted:

“Any bad news to the kids is really bad news but preparing them to the bad news is the worst feeling. Mukama yamba, embera sinungi.”

Before that, she revealed that the the father of her three kids was battling with Parkinson’s disease.

She mentioned how he had been diagnosed with the central nervous system disorder in 2012 and was not doing well.

