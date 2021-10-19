Douglas Lwanga launches NGO

By Musa Ssemwanga

On Monday (this week), Douglas Lwanga had a liberally celeb-sprinkled launch to bring into effect an NGO he had in the works for a while.

The theory is simple “Give a hungry man fish and you feed him for day, but teach a hungry man how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.” read part of his long caption as he launched his Purple Skills Klinic Foundation on his social media platforms.

Located in Bukoto, Kampala, the Klinic is an initiative co founded by the media personality using the approach of Skills training to solve the Youth Unemployment challenge .

“It’s a registered NGO licensed to operate countrywide, and is regulated by the NGO Beaureau of Uganda.”

Our focus is Skills training interventions as a solution to youth unemployment. Said Lwanga a few minutes after the unveiling this week.

Our skills training interventions cover both soft and hard skills all designed to help solve the youth unemployment challenge he concluded.

He joins the list of a few Ugandan celebrities who have lent their very famous faces and celebrity endorsement to help out homeless, unemployment and children’s charities.