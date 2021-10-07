Skip to content Skip to footer

Douglas Lwanga receives AEAUSA accolade

14 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Douglas Lwanga has been voted the  Best African Entertainment Host in the 2020 Africa Entertainment Awards, USA.

The accolade recognises him as a standout figure among other top African entertainment TV show hosts.

Upon receiving the award, the NBS TV presenter could not hide his excitement took to social media to share the news and lap in the adulation.

He wrote :   Hello Fam! excited to have received my first international career award & accolade having won the award for BEST AFRICAN ENTERTAINMENT HOST in the Africa Entertainment Awards USA 2020 AEAUSA. Thank you for voting & for the love. Forever  grateful. Uganda to the World.

Douglas Lwanga was nominated in the category of Best Media Personality where he is set to lock horns with the likes of Mutale Mwanza, Eric Omondi, Lil Ommy, Ebuka, Joselyn Dumas, Adam Mchomvu, and Toke Makinwa.

 

