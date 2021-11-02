Douglas Lwanga scoops Couture Award

By Musa Ssemwanga

The 2021 edition of the Couture Africa Style Awards took place recently and the excitement surrounding the event was palpable.

Couture Africa Style Awards 2021 was the second installation of this award ceremony celebrating the most stylish personalities from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The bow tie gala held in Kings Prism Towers saw the also saw the best fashionistas showing up.

Later winners were announced, including much-loved media personalities who all won in various categories.

Among them was Uganda’s Douglas Lwanga who took home the award for ‘Most Stylish Male Content Creator’.

He beat out a number of competitors including Gee Dufanda, Priyan Solanki, Swank John, Eli Mwenda and Fahad Fouad.

Uganda was further well represented by Eddy Kenzo, Zari the Boss Lady, Bobi Wine, and Sheebah Karungi taking the crown for the country