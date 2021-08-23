DPP takes over Bugingo criminal prosecution

By Charles Etukuri

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has taken over the prosecution of criminal proceedings instituted by lawyer Male Mabirizi against controversial Pastor Aloysius Bugingo and his girlfriend, Suzan Makula Nantaba.

This comes hot on the heels of a court case in which Makula and Bugingo are accused of contracting a marriage while he is still legally married to Teddy Naluswa. They are to appear before court on January 21 over the case.

In a letter to the Chief Magistrate, Entebbe Magistrate’s Court, Janet Kitimbo, the resident chief state attorney Entebbe, asked the complainant to avail them with reasonable information and furnish them with all the documents in relation to this case.

The case in question is the Consolidated Criminal Case no. 666 and Criminal Application no 22/2021 Uganda Versus Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo and Susan Makula Nantaba.

“Pursuant to the Article 120 (3) © of the Constitution of Uganda 1995 and Section 42 (1) (a) and (c) of the Magistrates Courts Act, Cap 16; this is to inform court that the DPP is taking over the criminal prosecution in this case. We, therefore, request that the complainant avail us with all the reasonable information and furnish us with all documents under their control regarding this case,” Kitimbo wrote.

Last month, Entebbe Magistrate’s Court presided over by the Grade One Magistrate Stella Okwong Paculal charged Bugingo and Makula with three counts of procuring a marriage contrary to the Marriage Act.

Bugingo and Makula were dragged to court by public litigants Male Mabirizi and Robert Rutaro Muhairwe for engaging in a marriage process early this month, yet he is still married to Teddy Bugingo.

Bugingo was last month summoned to appear at Kawempe Police Station to answer criminal charges of contracting a new marriage.

Since 2019, the House of Prayer Ministries International pastor and wife Teddy Naluswa have been at loggerheads as the former filed for divorce.

All through the debacle, failed mediation attempts notwithstanding, Naluswa, the pastor’s lawfully wedded wife, has maintained a strong resolve – she is not to put asunder what God put together.

Both Bugingo and Makula have denied they had a kwanjula in December. This follows a visit by Bugingo to Makula’s home on Entebbe Road.

Bugingo denied being introduced by Makula last month. He was followed by Pastor Simeon Kayiwa of Namirembe Christian Fellowship who denied ever attending a kwanjula in Kawuku, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso district in early December. The man of God said he only went to pray at a get-together of Bugingo’s friends.

Makula also joined the bandwagon. In a recent TV interview, Makula termed Bugingo as her husband-to-be. She said the ceremony they had in November was a kumanyagana and not a kwanjula.