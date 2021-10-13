DP’s Norbert Mao laughs at censured Zaake

By Alex Balimwikungu

Democratic Party leader Norbert Mao has traded barbs with Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake following the latter’s impeachment as parliament commissioner.

A committee had been investigating Zaake for two weeks over his alleged abusive tweets, targeting the deputy Speaker, Anita Among, as an individual and as a presiding officer.

A total of 155 MPs voted to remove Mityana Municipality MP yesterday, Thursday. Following his censure, DP’s Norbert Mao took to Twitter to rub salt in Zaake’s wounds.

“I hate to say it but pride goes before a fall. Bagobye emome! Stick to insulting Norbert Mao. Nze nsiiwa naye oli abalagala…”

In response, Zaake, who alluded to Mao as being a pumpkin (yellow inside and green outside, if you get the drift), said Mao was too old to be clamouring for attention.

“Noted, comrade pumpkin. Although I want to believe you’re too old to be clamouring for attention from your grandchildren,” he wrote.

Many who weighed in on the argument suggested that Mao was struggling with the shift of punching holes in the National Unity Platform (NUP) party and the shift is steam rolling him into irrelevance.

“The strategy of insulting to become relevant is interesting. I had never thought I would see such a Nobert Mao. Let us enjoy the comedy,” a one Sayekwo wrote.

Early this week, the Democratic Party president came out and asked NUP leader Kyagulanyi Ssentamu to talk to his supporters and stop them from insulting people.

Mao, who says he is ‘cleaning the opposition’, noted that everyone is free to express his or her opinion.

“I would have expected Hon. Kyagulanyi to tell his supporters not to insult people. Everybody has their rights,” he said.

According to Mao, most of the opposition leaders in the country behave like Pontius Pilate.

“I am willing to meet NUP leaders, including Hon. Kyagulanyi, but they don’t want to talk. They want to destroy Mao,” he added.