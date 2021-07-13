Dr. Hilderman taunts Kusasira: Convince your party MPs not artistes

By Paul Waiswa

Mawokota North MP, Hon. Hilary Kiyaga alias Dr Hilder man has responded to EALA aspirant and fellow singer Catherine Kusaasira’s opinion of rallying all entertainers in the Ugandan parliament to stand by her side as she seeks political office.

Ever since she declared her intentions to stand for elective politics for a slot in the East African Legistative Assembly (EALA), Kusasira, an avid NRM cadre has drawn lots of reactions.

Last week, promoter Bajjo criticized the burly singer’s political move saying she was academically half baked.

Now Dr Hilder man has also advised Kusaasira to first convince her party Mps (NRM flag bearers) before transversing to NUP and other opponents.

According to Dr Hilder man, it would be better for her to solicit support first from her fellow party MPs and not the so called “rebel” Mps. ” She knows where to hunt for support she shouldn’t bother us at the moment,” he said.