Drake, Travis Scott sued for sh3.6b over concert crush

By Ahmad Muto

Rappers Travis Scott and Drake have been sued for $1,000,000 (sh3.6b) after eight people were killed and many more injured in a crush during a concert in Texas, US. One of the revellers, Kristian Paredes, who was injured filed a law suit against the two rappers and the promoter Live Nation alleging negligence and pinning the rappers for allegedly inciting violence.

About 50,000 people reportedly attended the gig at the NRG Park in Houston when the crowd started pushing towards the stage as Scott was performing, that sparked the chaos on Friday, (November 5).

The deadly incident happened while Scott, 30, performed on stage and Drake briefly appeared during his set. Paredes also argues that Scott has a controversial concert history and therefore, the organisers should have put it into consideration. He added that the organisers, security and logistics did not not take their safety seriously and should therefore be held accountable.

Rapper, Travis Scott said he was left devastated by the tragic incident.