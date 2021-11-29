Dre Cali dragged to court over contract breach

By Hussein Kiganda

Soft voiced singer Andrew Stephen Katende alias Dre Cali has been dragged to court over breaching some of the contact terms he signed with his former record label called Wyse Technologies.

Wyse Technologies has released a press release informing the public that it was going to sue the “singa omanyi” crooner for having walked away from the label without terminating his contract and continued working against the terms without their permission.

“Wyse Technologies Limited informs the general public that we have filed a law suit against musician Katende Andrew Stephen alias Dre Cali formerly Drey 23 over breach of contract. On March 27, 2018, Wyse Technologies, Mr. Tumwesigye Denis and Ssali Willbroad Nathan entered into a contract with Dre Cali to be under our management handling his musical activities and related chores for a period of five years, that is, from the date the contract was signed to 27th, March, 2023…,” part of the release reads.

The artist is likely to pay Sh80mto the record label as damages and may have his music pulled down if it goes black on his side.

“We asked court to rule this matter in our favor and be awarded the following;

A) Compensation Sh81,820,000 (Eighty-one million Eight hundred and twenty thousand Uganda Shillings) for the gross breach of the contract

B) Legal costs. At the beginning of this month(December 2021), through his Lawyers of Wesley & Co. Advocates, he filed his defense pleading not guilty of any of the accusations tagged to him above…,” another part of the letter reads.

The Kampala Sun reached out to Dre Cali to hear from his side but he said he was not in position to talk to us because the matter is before court.

“The issue is in the courts of law so I can not talk about it…,” Dre Cali said.