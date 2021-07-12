Dressing fit for a trendy king

By Solomon Muleyi

The Kabaka, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, is undoubtedly fashion forward. We don’t know for sure if he has an adviser, or a whole department that manages his brand as the Kabaka on the fashion front. But if he does, they do an incredible job. He is the Kabaka, Cuucu, Magulu Nyondo, among a host of hefty titles. So you’d imagine that every time he steps out, he’d be donning the overtly cultural ensembles to spell the weight of his titles. But no, he doesn’t.

Together, the Kabaka and Nnaabagereka are a great fashion concept. The very epitome of a power couple. But you won’t see them hashtagging that on insta like the mighty slay dynasty of this world.

Every time he steps out, he simply dresses for the occasion. He looks the part. Which shows more than anything, that he has a cool personality and temperament. That he is not just fashion savvy, but a person who doesn’t want to bask in unnecessary adulation, except that which is due. A person who loves living on the trendy side of life.

You will never find him over dressed or under dressed for any occasion. It’s always the right amount of everything. The right amount of accessories on his Kanzu. The right amount of the English accent. You can’t help but marvel whenever he and her royal highness, Nnaabagereka Sylvia Nagginda , step out together. Together, they are a great fashion concept. The very epitome of a power couple. But you won’t see them hashtagging that on insta like the mighty slay dynasty of this world. That is why we are appreciating them today, on the eve of the Kabaka’s 28th coronation anniversary. Have a look here.

Looking more dapper than the cast of Men in Black

Just the right amount of swagg and seriousness

If “Okulumya Abayaaye” was a picture

How you show up for official duties

The Kabaka handing out the true fashion manual of the exercise walk

Trust the Kabaka to always look the part

The true test of your tailor is this wave

A jacket accessory to make the ensemble pop

The power couple dressing like the special force they are

Nothing says elegant like this royal outfit. Nothing

One of these days we’ll need a sitdown with the person who sells the Kabaka these shades

Imagine Eddy Kenzo’s song, It’s a weekend, rotate, playing in the background

The Kabaka rocks the formal suits as well as he rocks the royal skin outfits

The orange tie accentuating the rest of the colours is just impeccable