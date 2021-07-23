Skip to content Skip to footer

EAC extends deadline for old passports

42 mins ago
By David Lumu

The East African Community (EAC) has extended the deadline for use of old passports.

The decision to extend the deadline was passed by the council of ministers for members states during their 41st ordinary meeting in Arusha, Tanzania.

November 2022 is the new deadline that EAC has set.

The decision means that citizens of member states within the EAC regional bloc, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) can freely use their old passports without any interruption.

Within Uganda, the Government through the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC) had set April 4, 2021, as the deadline date for phasing out the old machine-readable passports in favour of e-passports.

The exception, Government said, was for Ugandans returning from abroad.

The cost for processing an ordinary e-passport is sh250,000 (about $67).

