Sean Kingston allegedly assaults, pulls gun on music video director

7 hours ago
Sean allegedly punched and pulled a firearm on a music video director who had been staying in his home … and we’re told cops are now involved.
The music video director, who works under the handle GXDLIKE says . he had been working and living at Sean’s Los Angeles-area home for about 3 months when Sean allegedly assaulted him.

The guy claims Sean summoned him from the downstairs area of the home around 2 AM on Nov. 5 and wanted him to film something for the singer, but he says his phone was dead.
The music video director alleges Sean got frustrated and punched him in the face, then dragged him into the hallway and pulled out a firearm … telling him to pack up and get out. Law enforcement sources confirm that GXDLIKE has filed a police report with the LAPD for the incident.

The director claims the alleged attack left him with cuts on his face, but no major injuries.
 
