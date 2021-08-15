East Africa has Got Talent host Anne Kansiime, singer Kenzo demand organisers pay Esther and Ezekiel

By Ahmad Muto

Over the weekend, East Africa’s Got Talent (EAGT) winners Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira sparked outrage after they revealed that to date, they are yet to receive their grand prize of $50,000 (sh178m) for winning the competition in Nairobi, Kenya in 2019. On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, they wrote again seeking advice. They noted that they have waited for two years already and are very frustrated.

“It is you that did vote for us, we had lost hope, but by God’s grace we won EAGT competitions. Today we still have not received the winner’s prize money. It is very sad. Two years of waiting. Hey beloved ones, we are beyond frustrated, we writing this to seek speedy resolution to the delayed release of East Africa Has Got Talent $50,000 cash prize that was supposed to be given to us the winners!”

They added: “Do not get us wrong it has been such an amazing experience, very humbling, inspiring other young kids and all the amazing people we have met along the way! While we appreciate the platform EAGT gave us, it is their duty as well to fulfil the promises. This is a serious concern to us as the funds are delayed, no one from EAGT has reached out like you recall, we promised to donate some of the money to different charities and would not want to make empty promises! Sorry we had to shade some light on this. Guys what do you think we should do?”

BET award winner, singer Eddy Kenzo has implored his fans and followers to share the post by the singing siblings everywhere to help them secure their bag.

“We need to share this everywhere what a corrupt world banange. So sad,” he posted.

Meanwhile, comedienne Anne Kansiime, who was the host, accused the organisers of being dishonest and ruining the spirit of the promising singers.

“It is unbelievable how unscrupulous and disingenuous our people can be for sure. This is not only very unfortunate, it is very discouraging and demoralising. Sometimes the only hope is that everyone eventually gets what is coming to them. You remain our winners. #PayEzekielAndEstherMutesasira.”

Esther and Ezekiel first raised the matter in February 2020, but were told to calm down as the money was being processed. However, now living with their mother, Julie Mutesasira abroad, they are still waiting to be cleared since the EAGT organisers have gone mute.

Kenyan Telecom giant, Safaricom were the title sponsors while the judges were Tanzania’s Vanessa Mdee, Rwanda’s Makeda Mahadeo, Kenya’s Jeff Koinange, Uganda’s Gaetano Kagwa and the host was Anne Kansiime.