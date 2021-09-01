Skip to content Skip to footer

Ed Cheune celebrates daughter’s special milestone

5 hours ago
By Kampala Sun writer

A typical Ed Cheune of old would while time away blowing money on random people in Kampala bars.  However with the lockdown, he has found time for family.

The showy Dubai-based tycoon made sure his daughter Princess Imani didn’t miss out on a special milestone.  He splashed money to ensure his daughter celebrated her first birthday in style.

Sources tell us that it was an exclusive private party that  was attended by his close friends and those of his American fiancée.  It happened at the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater zoo located at the Dubai Mall.

Ed Cheune and his American fiancee with their baby Princess Imani

The Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo is home to thousands of aquatic animals, comprising over 140 species. Over 400 Sharks and Rays live in our 10 million litre tank, including Sand Tiger Sharks, Giant Groupers, and a host of other marine species.  Once there, visitors come face to face with aquatic residents for memorable moments.

“Eddy is in love.  He spared no expense and even gifted his fiancée a Green Range Rover and thanked her for loving him right,” the source told The Kampala Sun.

Ed Cheune prized his American fiancee a lime green Range Rover

They further reveal that Cheune, a brother to the former Rich gang boss, Ivan Sssemwanga presently lives in Dubai next to the Burj Khalifa.  He is no longer showy and lives quite a private life,” the source says.

At the party, many were left wondering about Cheune’s bottomless pockets considering that during the lockdown, many people saw their  finance reserves shrink to near zero!

 

