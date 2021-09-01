Ed Cheune celebrates daughter’s special milestone

By Kampala Sun writer

A typical Ed Cheune of old would while time away blowing money on random people in Kampala bars. However with the lockdown, he has found time for family.

The showy Dubai-based tycoon made sure his daughter Princess Imani didn’t miss out on a special milestone. He splashed money to ensure his daughter celebrated her first birthday in style.

Sources tell us that it was an exclusive private party that was attended by his close friends and those of his American fiancée. It happened at the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater zoo located at the Dubai Mall.

“Eddy is in love. He spared no expense and even gifted his fiancée a Green Range Rover and thanked her for loving him right,” the source told The Kampala Sun.

They further reveal that Cheune, a brother to the former Rich gang boss, Ivan Sssemwanga presently lives in Dubai next to the Burj Khalifa. He is no longer showy and lives quite a private life,” the source says.

At the party, many were left wondering about Cheune’s bottomless pockets considering that during the lockdown, many people saw their finance reserves shrink to near zero!