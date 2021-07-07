Eddy Kenzo, crew involved in nasty road accident

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Ugandan BET award winner and singer Edrisa Musuza aka Eddy Kenzo has been involved in a nasty accident in Maya along the Kampala- Masaka road.

Eddy Kenzo was heading to Masaka for supervision of some of his projects he is setting up. He was travelling with part of his team in his car registration UAW 674S when the car they were traveling in skidded on the slippery surface before ending up in a trench.

The wreckage of Eddy Kenzo’s car following the early morning accident (photo: courtesy)

However, him and his crew of Kashaka and Fab sham survived the grisly accident with minor injuries. He took to social media to assure his fans. ” We had a frightening car accident. The road was wet and slippery due to rain.. we hit a bump in the road that caused my car to skid. It did a 180 degree spin in the middle of the road and landed in a trench next to the petrol station,” he wrote