Eddy Kenzo ignorant about Jay Z’s business

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Eddy Kenzo has expressed shock after learning that American rap mogul Jay Z is also into sports under his talent management agency, Roc Nation Sports. He was reacting to a social media post by the South African Premier football league side, Mamelodi Sundowns, announcing a partnership with Roc Nation Sports that they established in August this year, the first in South Africa.

The photos shared showed Roc Nation Sports agents meeting former Uganda Cranes’ and Mamelodi Sundowns’ goalkeeper Denis Onyango forcing the Weekend singer to ask, “So Jay Z is into football also?”

Jay Z was part owner of NBA side Brooklyn Nets for 10 years until 2013 when he sold his shares to become a sports agent. Roc Nation Sports currently has a client base of 99 sports personalities and teams; among them are baseball, basketball, American football, soccer, rugby, netball and cricket players. Premier League’s Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren James; NBA’s LiAngello Ball, Lamelo Ball, Kyrie Irving, James Young, teams AC Milan and Leeds United F.C and Mamelodi Sundowns are some of their clients.

Meanwhile, Kenzo owns the Big Talent Soccer Academy that was established in 2018.