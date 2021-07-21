Eddy Kenzo’s HAPA accolade delivered after a year

By Ahmad Muto

Last year, singer Eddy Kenzo won an accolade for Best International Male Artiste of Africa at the Hollywood African Prestigious Awards (HAPA). The accolade was delivered to him on Monday, August 16, 2021. The delay was apparently due to Covid-19.

He took to social media to share the news. He posted a video of the delivery of the accolade by Fedex (shipping & delivery service) with the caption: “The Best International Male Artist of Africa at Hollywood African Prestigious Awards (HAPA) is your boy Young Mandela Musuuza. Indeed sitaani talina maanyi. We glorify the name of God. Thank you HAPA. Thank you Team Eddy Kenzo.”

Kenzo is the only East African act to be crowned by HAPA in the 2020 edition. He was announced winner of the award last year in October.

However, as the case has been with most of his recent awards, a section of local music consumers openly questioned how he scoops many awards with his kind of music that they do not rate highly.

Shaggi Uganda: “Naye Kenzo oyimba nga biki byebakuwera award…. Nze sibitegera ndaba za award.”

And his defence was as strong as the criticism;

Nguma Bosco: “Why are most of the people jealous towards Kenzo’s achievements? Remember Kenzo is one of the best hustlers who struggled both for his wellbeing and the great exposure of African music. Leadership is not all

about being a politician and you people even know the leadership he holds, Congratulations dear Eddy Kenzo. Ugandans are proud of you because you are the music’s Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda.

HAPA celebrates the American and African community leaders, international political figures, dignitaries, celebrities and stars who are pioneers in motion pictures, arts, music and comedy.