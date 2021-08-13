Eddy Kenzo picks the next dance group to elevate to global stardom

By Ahmad Muto

After the Triplets Ghetto Kids and Masaka Kids Africana, singer Eddy Kenzo has now set his eyes on a new group of young dancers, the Namuyomba Comedy. This was after they did a video for his Born in Africa re-do of Philly Lutaaya’s song.

According to the BET award winner, he looks forward to having them in one of music videos.

The clip shows a boy donning English football club Newcastle jersey obsessed with music. To the dismay of his father, he is bounced from home, but gets a breakthrough with the help of church leader.

On Monday, he shared the video on his YouTube receiving 4.5k views in 12 hours while on Facebook, he captioned the link: “I love this clip. A big thanks to Namuyomba Comedy. I have to include this group in the official video 100%.

It should be noted that the Triplets Ghetto Kids became an international sensational after appearing in Kenzo’s global hit, Sitya Loss as dancers. They got to feature on Moroccan – American rapper, French Montana’s Unforgettable, Chris Brown’s Back to love, danced on the BET award stage in 2017 and appeared on the Vibe Magazine cover.

Meanwhile, the Masaka Kids Africana outdid his original video of the song Tweyagale with a dance video that now has 109 million views while the the original video has 10 million views. They received a shouts out from Canadian-American rapper Drake, Jermaine Dupri and singer Janet Jackson.