Eddy Kenzo says his team did not fight the police

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Eddy Kenzo has denied reports that after surviving the nasty accident on Thursday, August 5, 2020, his team got into a scuffle with the police. It was reported that members of his team refused to let the Police take charge of the accident scene, and particularly the pickup truck arguing they were going to steal its parts.

According to Kenzo, who was traveling to attend a burial in Kyotera, he received a phone call when they were taking him away for first aid and he told his team to surrender the car and they did. He added that after the accident, the vehicle was the one thing he was least interested in.

“My team did not fight the police. When they called me, I told them to leave it to the police because they were arguing that people would steal some parts from it that we will need later. I asked them to not cause a scuffle. At the end of the day, I am not interested in a car. After all we are alive,” he explained.

The pickup truck fell in a trench in Maya trading centre along Kampala – Masaka Highway after it skidded. They were three occupants and all survived without serious injuries. It was towed to Nsangi Police Station.