Skip to content Skip to footer

Eddy Kenzo wins AFRIMA 2021 Award

HomeAll PostsAwardsEddy Kenzo wins AFRIMA 2021 Award
8 hours ago
Share
185Views 0Comments

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Eddy Kenzo has stamped his musical authority on the region by defeating Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz and Kenya’s Sauti Sol in the AFRIMA Awards 2021.

Kenzo was voted the Best Male Artiste (East Africa) at the 2021 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMAs) 2021 edition that concluded on Sunday.

The “Weekend” singer, who is presently on tour in the USA, was a conspicuous absentee.   Uganda’s representatives at the awards, Spice Diana and B2C soldiers picked up his gong.    Kenzo took to social media to celebrate the feat.

Woow this is big news guys!!! Let me record a video after my performance. Its night here in Dallas Texas. Thank you @afrima awards 2021 congrats Uganda,” the excited Eddy Kenzo wrote on his socials.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Awards Top News
Kaluuya receives Emmy award nomination
July 16, 2021
Awards
Susan Kahunde is Miss Tourism 2021/22
October 5, 2021
Awards
Entertainment Journalists’ body (EJAU) swears in leaders
September 11, 2021
Awards Latest News
Levixone crowned Best Male Gospel Act in East Africa
July 6, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.