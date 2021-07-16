Eddy Kenzo wins AFRIMA 2021 Award

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Eddy Kenzo has stamped his musical authority on the region by defeating Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz and Kenya’s Sauti Sol in the AFRIMA Awards 2021.

Kenzo was voted the Best Male Artiste (East Africa) at the 2021 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMAs) 2021 edition that concluded on Sunday.

The “Weekend” singer, who is presently on tour in the USA, was a conspicuous absentee. Uganda’s representatives at the awards, Spice Diana and B2C soldiers picked up his gong. Kenzo took to social media to celebrate the feat.

Woow this is big news guys!!! Let me record a video after my performance. Its night here in Dallas Texas. Thank you @afrima awards 2021 congrats Uganda,” the excited Eddy Kenzo wrote on his socials.