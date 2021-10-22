Eddy Kenzo’s former dancer is IUIU guild president

By Hussein Kiganda

Several dancers have traced their roots to Eddy Kenzo’s Big Talent and Ismail Yiga, the guild president of the Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) Kampala Campus, is one of them.

Despite having such a fat position in the Kibuli-based institution, Yiga does not hide the fact that he is a making of Eddy Kenzo’s dance group.

“I used to dance in his (Kenzo) group from 2015 to 2017. Whenever he had shows, my teammates and I would travel with him here and there as performers to entertain the public,” he told The Kampala Sun.

Yiga credits the Jubilation singer for advising him to take the path of education. He narrated that the artiste regretted not going to school and, therefore, would urge them to use all the means possible to attain education.

“I can’t hide the fact that I was his dancer just because I am now a guild president of IUIU. I am proud because he shaped me into a better person. I remember one day when we were done with training, which we called Ezowe, he stood up and urged us to use any chance possible to study, saying he didn’t have anyone to support him growing up. He advised us to first concentrate on education and other things would come later. I believed in him, so I left the dancing part to put more effort in education. I thank him for that,” he narrated.

Yiga is looking forward to engaging Kenzo on starting up an inspirational project to help students stay in school and see the value of education.

“I lost his number, but I talk to see his manager, Martin Beta. I am planning to engage Kenzo on the project I will start in May this year, to encourage students to stay in school,” he said.

Yiga is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in law and is in his third year.