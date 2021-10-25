Eezzy, girlfriend celebrate first relationship anniversary

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Eric Opoka aka Eezzy and girlfriend Kimberly celebrated their first anniversary as a couple yesterday. The Tumbiza Sound hitmaker expressed his love for the video vixen, thanking her for choosing him and sticking by him despite the challenges.

“And on this day, I met what I think is the most beautiful thing on earth. It’s been a year of ups and downs, fights and make-ups, but most importantly, genuine love. Thanx for being there through it all. Happy anniversary my love @mumiequte,” he wrote, to which Kimberly replied, “Happy anniversary babe @eezzymusik (Your love with no doubt).”

Eezzy reportedly met the vixen on set and took his shot. Then on December 28 last year, she gave in to him and their love was birthed. They have since lived together in Gulu as the singer keeps on moving up and down on musical trips.

So much happens on sets, especially when artistes are shooting videos. Byaxy is among some of the other artistes that have ended up dating vixens.