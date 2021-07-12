Eezzy seeks compensation over ruined career

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Eric Opoka known by the stage name Eezzy of the ‘Tumbiza sound’ fame is not happy with the Ministry of health and the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) accusing them of ruining his career shortly after take-off.

According to him, when they threatened to ban his maiden hit, ‘Tumbiza sound’ that was a first wave Lockdown anthem, many opportunities that could have given his career the much needed mileage got flashed down the drain. He claimed that DJs and the media developed fear and stopped including the song on their playlists.

He added that even after meeting him and agreeing on a remix, the still abandoned him.



“After we had a meeting at UCC with ministry of health officials, they proposed a remix of the song but in ended there. They never got back. When I contacted them, I was ignored. They put a lot of fear in the song. DJs feared to play it and so it messed up my budding career. I need to be compensated for this because it’s only fair. I was not in the wrong,” he lamented.



Following a letter by the Director General of Health Services, Ministry of Health in early December 2020, Dr. Henry Mwebesa asked UCC to prohibit ‘Tumbiza sound’ from playing on electronic and social media for contradicting the ministry’s message on Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs).



In late December, the three parties held a meeting at the UCC offices in Bugolobi where they agreed they were going to bankroll him to do a remix of the song with responsible messaging encouraging people to follow SoPs. However, that was the last he heard from them.

Eezzy made this known while appearing on a local television station on Saturday, July 17, 2021.