Eezzy undergoes surgery after goons attack

By Alex Balimwikungu
Singer Eezzy, real name Eric Opoka, is lucky to be alive. The singer who was attacked by road paver wielding goons is steadily recovering after undergoing a successful surgery.
In the wee hours of Sunday morning, Eezzy was attacked by thugs in Muyenga Bukasa area. Information filtering in shows that they formed a barricade and went on to smash his window with a paver. As if that was not bad enough, he was roughed and harmed by the goons who made off with his valuables.
He sustained a couple of injuries including deep wounds on his head before being rushed to Mengo hospital
In a tweet shared by Eezzy’s management, it was revealed that the singer underwent a successful surgery on his skull on Monday.
The tweet read, “We give thanks and praise to God Almighty,the Skull surgery has been successful. We now pray for a quick recovery. MANAGEMENT.”