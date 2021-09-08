Ekyooto Ha Mpango cultural festival launched

After a year of on and off global lockdowns, the need to gather and experience collective cultural joy feels more pressing over.

The arrival Of COVID 19 has transformed the world we live in and out all major cultural events and festivals on hold throughout our 2020.

From Nyege Nyege, Bayimba, International Film Festival, all major event gatherings have had to be reinvented, postponed, downscaled or cancelled together.

With an inaugural event in November 2021, the Ekyooto Ha Mpango festival was launched by King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru IV’s in Fortportal as the first action point under “Tooro Kingdoms Vision 2045”.

Owing to the prevalent pandemic, the festival will be a mixture of limited physical elements and major virtual features to ensure that the King’s subjects from all over the world can take part in the festivities ahead of the Kingdom’s celebration of 200 years of existence next year.

Ekyooto is a cultural festival showcasing Tooro Kingdom’s rich history and cultural heritage; exhibiting innovations that originate from the wider Rwenzori region, marketing businesses and investment opportunities in the region, and providing a platform to engage in inclusive conversations on the integration of culture and communities in the Tourism business ecosystem

The festival features include the Royal Tour as Royals from different Kingdoms visit key Tourism destinations in the Tooro region, business clinics with a focus on Tourism and related businesses and these clinics will advance into incubation hubs to ensure that the knowledge imparted during the clinics is practiced in a supervised space for months, sporting activities including a Boat Regatta and Marathon to entertain and keep participants fit and also showcase the beauty of natural geographic features in the region as well as a dinner Gala with a fashion show and a virtual concert which is a celebration of art in form of music, craft, fashion, comedy, poetry, drama, dance and more.

The 4-day Festival which will run from 11th to 14th November 2021 under the theme “Harnessing the power of your culture” and will promote domestic tourism and the Tooro Kingdom as the Tourism Hub of Uganda, with the host as Fort Portal, the Tourism city and will be organized by Talent Africa Group.