Ekyooto Ha Mpango festival dates changed

By Musa Ssemwanga

Launched by King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru on the eve of his 26th coronation anniversary at the Tooro Kingdom’s palace, the historical cultural Ekyooto Ha Mpango event was meant to start on 11th to the 14th of November.

However, the organisers and Kingdom have found it fit to push the dates to 25th and 28th November 2021 to allow more participants to register for the different festival activities via the official festival website.

The preparations are still in high gear for this event which brings together different people to share and appreciate Uganda’s cultural diversity.

According to organizers, Talent Africa, the change of dates is for better organization. ” We have decided to push the event because with our history in event management, we wouldn’t want to come up with a sub standard event,” said Aly Allibhai.

He further explained, “Together with our partners, we agreed to have more equipment shipped in for this fete which will kick off with with a royal tour, royal dinner gala, Boat Regatta, Business Clinics, Marathon, Music Festivals,Tourism excursions”