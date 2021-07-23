Embattled MP Zaake’s personal security detail removed by Parliament

By Misairi Thembo Kahungu & Paul Kiwuuwa

Embattled Commissioner of Parliament, Francis Zaake has revealed that the security detail attached to him has been removed by Parliament amidst a rift between him and Deputy Speaker Anita Among.

Zaake, who is facing removal from his position over alleged misconduct by abusing the person of the Deputy Speaker using social media, told the Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline that his security detail was unceremoniously withdrawn on February 11.

The Mityana Municipality MP told the Committee Chaired by Bugweri County MP Abdul Katuntu that he sees that decision as judgment already against him by Parliament even before the matter was raised on the floor of Parliament.

“I was already found guilty of these allegations even before the matter first came up on the floor of Parliament. On February 11, my security detail, to which I am entitled as a Commissioner of Parliament, was unceremoniously withdrawn without any explanation. That was my first punishment, Mr Chairperson,” said Zaake.

Zaake’s troubles started when Martin Ojara Mapenduzi (Bardege-Layibi Division, Independent) raised a matter of national importance on February 15 indicating that the Mityana Municipality MP had engaged in acts of misconduct contrary to the Parliamentary Rules of Procedure.

Much as Zaake presented a three page written statement to the Committee, he was not taken through a question and answer session after his lawyers; Eron Kiiza and Benjamin Katana successfully sought adjournment to allow them time to prepare a submission challenging his appearance before Katuntu’s team.

Katuntu adjourned the meeting to Wednesday when the lawyers will submit to the Committee challenging its jurisdiction to hear Zaake’s case in which he is being pinned by Mapenduzi and three other MPs.