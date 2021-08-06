Emmys: Kaluuya loses award to Dave Chappelle

By Ahmad Muto

The creative arts Emmys honoured personalities in a variety of television programme genres, guest performances, reality and documentary categories. It went down in three ceremonies that started on Saturday, September 11 to Sunday September 12, 2021.

British born actor of Ugandan descent, Daniel Kaluuya who has become hard to separate from awards the last two years was a nominee in the Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series category. This was after the nominations list for the 73rd Emmy Awards was unveiled in July. He looked like a rookie battling it out with Hollywood veterans – Alec Baldwin, Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method, Dan Levy, and Dave Chapelle who emerged winner for hosting the Saturday Night Live; Dave Chapelle episode.

Meanwhile, Kaluuya was nominated for successfully hosting the Saturday Night Live: Daniel Kaluuya episode.

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is a late-night American comedy show that airs on NBC where entertainers get to poke fun at trending issues.

This year alone, Kaluuya won four major awards for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah: An Oscar for Best Supporting actor, Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Supporting actor, Screen Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a male actor in a supporting role and Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Kaluuya was born to Uganda parents, Damalie Namusoke and Stephen Kaluuya in London in 1989. He has relatives in the city suburb of Makindye and has been here a few times. He was set to premier his movie, Queen and Slim at Kingdom Kampala on Valentine’s Day, 2020, but it was cancelled later because of Covid-19.