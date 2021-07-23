Entebbe corporates hold monthly run

By Simon Peter Tumwine

Entebbe Corporates under the team Matooke umbrella, on Sunday held their monthly run from Quality Lubowa to Entebbe Cricket Oval. Over 40 persons participated in the run.

According to a source in the team, he said they don’t run because they aim at getting a winner of the race or run to fundraise for anything but run for fun.

He said, “We aren’t running because we want to know who is the best sportsman or woman. We are not even fundraising for anything. We just run until we reach our final stop and later go back home

We don’t run for any cause or make an after-party after the run. That’s us,” he said.

During the run, some people resorted to walking just before making a quarter of their full distance to Entebbe and others decided to pose for the camera whenever they saw it