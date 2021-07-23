Skip to content Skip to footer

Entebbe corporates hold monthly run

HomeAll PostsSportsEntebbe corporates hold monthly run
7 hours ago
Share
61Views 0Comments
By Simon Peter Tumwine
 Entebbe Corporates under the team Matooke umbrella, on Sunday held their monthly run from Quality Lubowa to Entebbe Cricket Oval. Over 40 persons participated in the run.
According to a source in the team, he said they don’t run because they aim at getting a winner of the race or run to fundraise for anything but run for fun.
He said, “We aren’t running because we want to know who is the best sportsman or woman. We are not even fundraising for anything. We just run until we reach our final stop and later go back home
.
We don’t run for any cause or make an after-party after the run. That’s us,” he said.
During the run, some people resorted to walking just before making a quarter of their full distance to Entebbe and others decided to pose for the camera whenever they saw it
Tags:

You May Also Like

Sports
Ronaldo apologises for ‘outburst’ after knocking phone out of fan’s hands
1 day ago
Sports Top News
Olympics: Missing weightlifter safely returns home from Japan
July 23, 2021
Sports
Rugby teams return from Safari 7s with accolades
November 1, 2021
Sports
Uganda Cranes’ trip to Dubai cancelled 
December 28, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.