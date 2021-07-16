Entertainment Journalists’ body (EJAU) swears in leaders

By Hussein KIganda

Leaders of the Entertainment Journalists Association Uganda(EJAU) sworn in today at Emerald Hotel following elections that the association held recently.

Having sworn in, the president of the association, Herbert Kyewalyanga (Herbie K) pledged to unite all the entertainment Journalists in Uganda and to clean the image of entertainment Journalists which seems to be sinking in a pool of unprofessional conduct.

“The need to have numbers has pushed us into putting out biased and unfair content. This has tarnished our image that the public sees us as jokers. I hear the Uganda Communications Committee (UCC) wants to pull down some of our shows. I pledge to you that as an association we are going to work hand in hand with artists, entertainers, other stakeholders and the UCC to see that those shows can improve and stay on air…,” he said

In attendance was the chairman of National Cultural Forum(NCF) Daniel Kazibwe also known as Ragga Dee who called upon all the entertainment Journalists to act professionally and not tarnish the brands of the entertainers on whom they report.

“The truth is the you make us and you are the ones who put us down. In most of your reporting, you are becoming biased these days and at times you end up pulling down the very people that you would have promoted. You need to start acting more professional so that you can bring out what really happened and what’s benefiting the nation…,”he said.

Dr. Innocent Nahabwe, the vice president of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) cautioned entertainment Journalists against sensationalism and promised to organize seminars and conferences so that those who do not have enough Journalistic skills can learn more about journalism and have certificates to present in case th UCC questions their credibility.

“I know that most of us here came into the entertainment sector without the needed documents. Some of us were even doing other things and we ended up here. So we don’t have enough Journalistic knowledge. We as NAB are going to work with you to see that some of you get educated and acquire the skills you need and then get simple certificates to present to the UCC in case it questions us….,”he promised.

Among others who attended were Phina Mugerwa (masanyalaze) who represented the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA), Uganda Journalists Association president Rukundo Mathias, NCF member, Emma Carlos and Tuff B, Nimrod and others.