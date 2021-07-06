Skip to content Skip to footer

Entertainment Journalists set for polls

5 hours ago
By Paul Waiswa

The Entertainment Journalists Association of Uganda (EJAU) is set to go for polls to elect substantive leaders.

The umbrella association established last year has been under the interim leadership Herbert Kyewalyanga (Herbie K).  It is now set to elect a democratically elected committee to steer it going forward on July 31

Information obtained by this website shows that it encompasses, journalists country wide who mainly cover the entertainment, lifestyle and gossip segments.  Membership is open to foot soldiers, editors and TV and radio personalities with a bias towards entertainment.  

According to him, the idea of the Association was mooted in 2019 after spotting various weaknesses and challenges lifestyle journalists go through among them including neglect on many important occasions, lack of accessibility to some services due to lack of a formidable umbrella, among others.

He says that only registered members are eligible to contest and vote.    Registration is at sh20,000 and  nominations forms have since been distributed at different media houses.

