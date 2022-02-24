Entertainment &The Law: If someone apologises over assault in Uganda, does it mean case is closed?

By Charity M. Ngabirano

The entertainment world was having a good time on Sunday night, March 27, at the Oscars, until Will Smith majestically walked onto the stage and struck comedian Chris Rock on the cheek, as a punishment for a crude ‘joke’ the latter made about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith came out the next day, Monday, March 28, and apologised for his actions. He stated that his behaviour at the Academy Awards was “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

As of today, Rock has not opened any physical assault case against Smith.

On Monday, there were reports that the comedian had forgiven the actor, but these turned out to be a figment of someone’s fertile imagination. So whether Rock has forgiven Smith or not is a matter of debate.

However, the body that oversees the awards said it was launching a formal review of the incident.

Cases in Uganda

In the past, we have had such incidents in Uganda where someone wrongs another, and after the apology, all is well. The aggrieved party forgives and forgets, without resorting to Police or courts of law.

In 2020, the Police apologised over an incident where officers lobbed teargas canisters at a group of members of the Mbogo clan attending thanksgiving prayers for their clan head, Gajuule Kayiira Kasibante.

The guests had convened at the clan’s ancestral ground, located at Mugulu in Ziggoti town council, Mityana district.

The main celebrant was retired Masaka Diocese Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa.

Speaking to journalists, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the act was regrettable.

“It was not our intention and we apologise to all those who were affected by our actions, including Bishop Emeritus Kaggwa, the Catholic Church and members of Mbogo clan,” Enanga said.

In 2016, musician Leilah Kayondo forgave her then boyfriend, SK Mbuga, after he beat her. She had earlier reported him to police, but later turned things around and asked that he is released.

“To all my friends and family, thank you so much for the love and support you showed me in a hard moment. I forgave SK Mbuga and we went to Kabalagala police station to resolve the issue and dismiss the case, but unfortunately, he was detained. Yes, justice was served, but I ought to forgive… God called us to forgive and I did just that,” Kayondo posted on her Facebook page.

Despite Kayondo’s pleas, the case was taken to court. She went ahead and stood surety for the tycoon.

The case died a natural death, with Mbuga being released.

This begs the question; what is the accepted practice as far as disputes are concerned in Uganda’s legal system? Does it mean that, for instance, if a person forgives the one who has wronged him or her, that is the end of the matter?

Alternative dispute resolution

Apart from referring disputes to court, there are other methods of resolving disputes. These are referred to as “alternative dispute resolution” (ADR) methods.

These methods include negotiation, mediation, arbitration and conciliation. Not every dispute that arises in society must end up in court.

Many disputes can be resolved without the parties going to court. In traditional African society, elders played an important role in the resolution of disputes.

i) Negotiation; this is where parties who have a dispute discuss it with a view to finding a mutually acceptable solution.

ii) Mediation; this is where the parties to a dispute are assisted by a neutral person known as a mediator to resolve their dispute trough negotiations. The mediator controls the process, but imposes no substantive decision on the parties. It is all on the parties.

iii) Arbitration; this is a process by which parties to a dispute submit their differences to the judgement of an impartial person or group of persons appointed by mutual consent, known as the arbitrator.

Advantages of alternative dispute resolution methods

The advantages of using these alternative dispute resolution methods are that the dispute is resolved quickly without wasting so much time and the matter can even remain confidential unlike court proceedings that are costly, lengthy and public.

Once a settlement has been reached by the parties, it is enforceable like any other court order. Therefore, if someone has forgiven their attacker and the parties have resolved their issues, the matter is settled.

The current position is that all civil cases have to first undergo this stage of alternative dispute resolution before proceeding to court. This was arrived at as a way of curbing case backlog in courts.

It is only when parties fail to agree and resolve their issues at this stage that the case then goes on to being heard by a judicial officer.

The power of an apology cannot be underestimated. It can save one lots of inconveniences.

The writer is an advocate

Note: The article is intended to provide information about general statements of law and is not intended to create an advocate-client relationship. Contact a lawyer on specific legal problems