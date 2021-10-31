Entertainment & The Law: Late baby mama was not Bruno K’s responsibility

By Charity M. Ngabirano

The last five or so days of this month that’s supposed to be merry have been a mess for singer Bruno K, who is mourning the death of the mother of his child. The One For The Road star who has lived as a single father for a while now was not spared by netizens and the public at large, accusing him of neglecting his ‘wife’, an action they said led to her death. Bruno K did not attend to her when she was hospitalised, let alone sending her any upkeep.

Whereas Bruno K’s actions may seem unrealistic, inhumane and unkind, this relationship that resulted into the lil stunner baby Briella, has no legal implication on him and his finances as far as the baby mama is concerned. If anything, this woman was not his ‘wife’ like many have chosen to brand her. Bruno K and Rachael were simply a man and a woman who had a fun time that came with a beautiful and everlasting reminder.

Who is a wife?

The laws of Uganda define a wife as one who is validly married to their spouse according to the laws of Uganda or one validly married in another country by a marriage recognised as valid by any foreign law under which that marriage was celebrated.

From the time the sad news of Rachael’s demise broke out, she has been referred to as Bruno K’s wife and this has been used as the major attacking point for her baby daddy. The fact that she and Bruno K had a child together does not legally make her a wife even if she may have been referred to as one.

If the two had been legally married, it would be a different story altogether. Each one of them would be first priority to the other’s estate. But in their situation, the only connecting factor was baby Briella. If Bruno K chose to support Rachael, it would be out of his own good will, but not because she had a legal right. The highest responsibility was towards the child they had together, a responsibility Bruno K intensely honoured.

Whereas the law does not recognise women not legally married as wives, it embraces all children as children whether legitimate or not. Children born out of wedlock are as ‘important’ as the ones whose parents are married. They are all treated equally and collectively as children of that person. Also, these children have equal rights and interests in their parents’ estate, even if their ‘outside’ parents may not be welcome.

Bruno K is not liable for neglecting Rachael (and thus causing her death). The best way this can be put is, maybe he ignored his friend. He has been a free bird. The status quo has not yet changed. Bruno K has no wife.

The writer is an advocate

Note: The article is intended to provide information about general statements of law and is not intended to create an advocate-client relationship. Contact a lawyer on specific legal problems